Really chilly morning with a sunny and mild afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Thanksgiving is done but Black Friday is here!

It'll be a really cold morning for Black Friday shoppers with temperatures starting in the teens and 20s.

Shopping weather will be awesome this afternoon with highs in the 50s accompanied by lots of sunshine. We'll be dry today with light winds and more chilly conditions overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 26. Mostly sunny, breezy, and dry with daytime highs in the mid 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 19. Sunny and dry with light winds and mild daytime temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 19. Sunny and breezy at times with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. Sunny, breezy, and chilly with dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and breezy with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and mild with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy and sunny with dry skies and mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chilly and breezy with sunny skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be breezy and warm ahead of a cold front that should move through in the mid to late afternoon. Snow showers and flurries are possible across the mountains Saturday evening, but I-25 should remain dry.

Sunday will be chilly, windy, and dry with highs down in the 40s.

Tuesday looks like the next chance for light snow locally, but newer model trends are keeping most accumulation along the Continental Divide or north up by Denver.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.