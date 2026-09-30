Rainfall Arrives Overnight and Will Last Throughout the Day on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, rain will move in from the south. It may become heavy at times, especially towards the wet mountains. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 59;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. There will be rain that moves in overnight and will last throughout the day on Wednesday. There may be a few breaks in these showers towards the afternoon. Winds will become stronger in the afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 63;

Pueblo will dip into the mid-50s overnight. Expect rain to start overnight and will last throughout the day on Wednesday. Winds will be gusting closer to 30mph in the afternoon. Highs will get into the lower 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 61;

Canon City will dip into the lower 50s overnight. Flood watches are in place through Thursday. Rain will start to pick up overnight and into Wednesday. Highs will get into the lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 51;

Woodland Park will have lows in the lower 40s. Temperatures won't warm much throughout the day. Rain will be possible throughout most of the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 54;

Monument will have lows in the upper 40s. Rain moves in overnight and starts off light. It will become heavy at times. The other impact includes gusty winds. Gusts will approach 30-40mph at times. Highs won;t warm much and will be in the mid-50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s & 70s;

The eastern plains will have lows dip into the 50s. Temperatures will eventually warm into the 60s and 70s. Rain and gusty winds will make their way into the area on Wednesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51; High: 57/61;

The southern portion of I-25 still look like it will receive the bulk of the moisture. Rain totals have backed off slightly, but areas closer to the wet mountains will have the highest totals. Highs will get into the 50s and 60s. Wind gusts will also be on the stronger side with some higher elevated areas getting close to 50mph gusts.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s;

The mountains will have lows in the 40s. The highest rain totals will be towards the south. Winds will become gusty at times. Highs will be in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain dies down on Thursday as this low pressure system moves off towards the east. We are looking at much calmer conditions on Friday with plenty of sunshine. Depending on how much rain we receive, it will take a few days for trails to dry out. Temperatures will warm going into the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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