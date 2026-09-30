Rain Will Continue Into the Night Tonight but Clear Out by Thursday Afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down into the 40s and 50s for southern Colorado. Rain is still expected in the forecast overnight and tomorrow morning. Winds will also be gusty overnight with I-25 approaching 20-30mph. Further east winds may be stronger.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 64;

Colorado Springs will have lows in the upper 40s overnight. A few stronger gusts are still possible tonight and into tomorrow morning. Rain will be light tomorrow morning and eventually end by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s. There will be more sunshine towards the end of the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 68;

Pueblo will have overnight lows in the 50s. Rain may become heavy at times overnight, but as we get into early Thursday morning it will become lighter. A few areas may experience some stronger gusts. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 60s. Some blue skies will make an appearance by the late afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 68;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the lower 50s. Rain and windy conditions will still be possible Thursday morning. As the day continues, rain will ease and winds will calm. Highs will get into the upper 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 57;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows drop into the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible in the higher elevations, but nothing will accumulate. Rain will continue into the morning and eventually end by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 61;

Monument will have overnight lows in the lower 40s. Rain will continue into the morning and some stronger gusts are possible as well. Rain will eventually end by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s;

The eastern plains will have some heavy rain overnight. Lows will dip into the 50s. Rain will end in the afternoon on Thursday. There will be some stronger winds throughout tonight and into tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45; High: 60;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will have lows in the mid-40s. Rain and wind will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. Highs will get into the 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s & 40s; High: 60s;

The mountain peaks will pick up a few inches of snow throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Lows will get into the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Beyond Thursday, conditions look much nicer. The sun will be out each day and help to dry off trails. Highs will also warm back into the 70s over the weekend. These nicer conditions will last into next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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