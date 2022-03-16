Rain turns into a Winter Storm tonight with some areas seeing nearly 1 foot of snow!

Today’s Forecast:

Weather Alert today for rain that turns to heavy snow overnight.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s through the afternoon with pavement temperatures likely in the 60s once the rain starts to fall in the Pikes Peak Region.

Rain will show up first in El Paso and Teller County around 6 to 7 pm, and turn to snow from 7 to 10 pm tonight. Rain will move into Pueblo and Canon City by 7 to 9 pm, but we likely won't change that over to snow until sometime after 2 to 3 am tonight.

Snow totals will vary dramatically across southern Colorado. We'll see the highest totals in northern El Paso County, Teller County, and up into the Wet Mountains.

KOAA Weather Forecast snowfall from Wednesday night through Thursday morning 3/16 - 3/17/2022.

Colorado Springs could go from only a couple inches at the airport to 4 to 8 inches up around Briargate.

Pueblo and Canon City should see rain much longer into the night with at least some snow by Thursday morning. Canon City could get a couple of inches on the high end, but Pueblo will likely get little to no actual accumulation.

Heavier totals are expected south and west into the Wet Mountains and the Wet Mountain Valley through Thursday at lunchtime.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 28. Cloudy and windy this afternoon, especially as a cold front blows in from the north by the end of the day. Rain will start falling in Colorado Springs around 6 to 7 pm and change to snow first on the west and north ends of town where the elevation is higher. Snow will be wet and heavy but with very wide-ranging totals. The airport could only get an inch or two of accumulation but Briargate could be between 4 to 8 inches.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 33. We'll be cloudy, dry, and mild today through Pueblo county but rain will start to drop in by 6 to 8 pm tonight. Snow totals will be either super low or nonexistent with warm air and pavement overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 37. Cloudy dry and windy through the afternoon with rain turning to snow overnight. Rain will start falling anytime after 6 pm tonight and change to snow sometime after 2 to 3 am. We could see anywhere from a dusting in the grass to 3 inches across Canon City, but the pavement will likely stay wet and slushy for most of tonight and Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Cloudy and windy with rain quickly turning to snow overnight through Thursday morning. Snow will be heavy and wet with totals ranging from 8 to 13 inches across Woodland Park and Cripple Creek through Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cloudy and dry during the afternoon, but windy and rainy conditions should move in by 5 to 6 pm. Rain will turn to snow anytime from 7 to 9 pm tonight with heavy wet snow and large accumulations. We could see anywhere from 8 to 12 inches across the Tri-Lakes region through Thursday at lunchtime.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and windy today with a mix of rain and snow overnight. Warm air will bring rain to most areas east of El Paso and Pueblo Counties until the really cold air changes things to snow sometime closer to Thursday morning. A few areas could get a little wet snow to stick to the grass, but most cities east of I-25 will see little to no snow accumulation.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Dry and windy today but rain will transition to snow overnight and continue falling as a wet and slushy snow through Thursday afternoon. Snow totals will be decent along I-25 with a range of 3 to 6 inches from Walsenburg to Trinidad through Thursday afternoon. West into La Veta and Cuchara totals could be higher, likely in the 5 to 9 inch range over the same time period.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Moderate to heavy snow is forecast to fall across the mountains late today through Thursday. Snow will move into the Continental Divide by the early afternoon and spread east into the Front Range, Wet Mountains, and Sangre De Cristos by the end of the day. We'll see the heaviest snow in our region over the Rampart Range and Wet Mountains. Totals in these two areas could be up around one foot if not a little more near San Isabe in the Wet Mountains. The Wet Mountain Valley and down the Sangres into La Veta could see anywhere between 4 to 8 inches through Thursday afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday, snow will continue falling from the morning through the afternoon. Snow will stop falling in El Paso and Teller Counties first and gradually diminish to the south as the system moves into New Mexico. We could see ice and slush on the roads Friday morning, but we'll be really warm in the afternoon.

The weekend looks warm and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday and 60s and 70s Sunday!

Another chance for rain and snow arrives Monday through Tuesday morning.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

