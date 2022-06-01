Rain through the morning followed by a cool afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Rain and snow fell across southern Colorado overnight, but areas that saw snow below 9,000 feet have barely seen any accumulation.

We'll keep seeing rain fall along the eastern mountains and I-25 corridor through the morning. As the day goes on, the rain will move southeast and dry up into the early afternoon.

As the rain dries up this afternoon, some sunshine will break through the clouds, but most of us will stay cloudy and cool through the evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 42. Rain will keep falling this morning across town with some snow mixing down early in the morning over Monument, Palmer Lake, and Black Forest. We'll be dry through the afternoon but cloudy and chilly into the evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 44. Rain will persist through the morning with dry, mostly cloudy, and cool conditions through the evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 40. Showers are expected through the morning with dry and chilly afternoon conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 35. Snow fell in Woodland Park overnight but all we really saw was light accumulation in the grass. Any snow or rain this morning will dry up quick and we'll stay chilly through the end of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Rain and snow showers will stop through the mid-morning with dry, chilly, and cloudy skies into the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Rain and light showers will move southeast through the plains and dry out into the mid-afternoon. We'll stay cloudy and cool into the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Scattered light showers this morning will move east and we'll stay dry and chilly in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Early rain and high elevation snow will end through the mid-morning with dry and chilly skies into the afternoon. Things will be warmer and sunny farther west into the mountains and out through the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warmer air will trend into the weekend with a chance for thunderstorms along the mountains and into the I-25 corridor Thursday and Friday. We won't see much rain move east of I-25 the next two days, and storms will be quite spotty as they move off the mountains.

We should be warm and dry over the weekend with some models eyeing a chance for rain Sunday afternoon. Rain chances are much better next week, mainly on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

