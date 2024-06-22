Rain on the Western Slope Having Difficulty Getting to Southeast Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly cloudy to start, becoming partly cloudy. Muggy and warm with lows near 58.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 89;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 91;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 79;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat returns to Southern Colorado over the course of the next week. A bit of a slow climb on Saturday after the cold front slipped through on today, but still above average for this time of year. A little bit of leftover moisture and an upslope wind could generate a few mountain showers and rumbles of thunder.

By Sunday, warmer and sunnier with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Even warmer on Monday and Tuesday before a chance of afternoon showers and storms returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.