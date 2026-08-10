Rain is back in the forecast with our chances increasing throughout the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, the clouds will remain and there will be a few areas that have some gusty winds. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 60s. We are in for another hot day tomorrow with heat advisories in effect for El Paso, Pueblo, and eastern Fremont county.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 63; High: 94;

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s. There will be some showers and storms that start popping up in the Pikes Peak Region around 1-2PM. Some of these storms will have some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 101;

Pueblo will dip into the mid-60s overnight. There will be some clouds that linger overnight. Shower and storm chances will increase in the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Heat advisories will be in place through 7PM. Highs will get into the triple digits.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 97;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the mid-60s. There will be some clouds and sunshine during the morning hours, but storm chances increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s so there will be heat advisories.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Woodland Park will have temperatures overnight in the mid-50s. There will still be some clouds overnight, but rain chances won't increase until the afternoon on Monday. There will be some areas that get hit with some heavier bands of rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 89;

Monument and the surrounding area with have lows in the 50s. Temperatures will eventually warm into the upper 80s. The chance for rain increases in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s & 70s; High: 90s & 100s;

The eastern plains will have lows in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon temperatures will eventually get into the triple digits. Rain chances will increase in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63; High: 94/98;

The southern I-25 corridor will have lows in the 60s. It will be another hot day with highs getting into the 90s. The chance for rain increases in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s & 90s;

The mountains will have lows in the 50s. There will be a chance for some heavier rainfall in the afternoon. Storms will begin in the afternoon. Highs will get into the 80s and 90s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, this week will be active. The next few days will be warm with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. A strong cold front moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures drop back into the 70s and 80s. There will be some heavier rain chances and flash flooding will need to be watched.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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