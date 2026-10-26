Rain Continues To Clear Out and Will May Way for Sunny Skies This Afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures this morning are hanging around in the 40s and 50s. There is some rain moving out of the area along with some fog. That should clear out by 8am.Sunny conditions will be in the forecast for today and throughout the week. Highs this afternoon will reach the 60s for I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 37.

Colorado Springs will start to clear out and sunny conditions arrive later this morning. Those conditions will last throughout the day and help afternoon highs to reach the 60s. Winds will be coming out of the south between 5-10mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 40.

Pueblo is dealing with some patchy fog this morning, but that will clear out by 8am. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Afternoon highs will be very mild eventually reaching the mid-60s. These nicer conditions will last throughout the week.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 38.

Canon City is not dealing with any active weather this morning, and that will continue throughout the week. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 40s. These temperatures will warm quite nicely, eventually getting into the lower 60s. Winds will be calm coming out of the southeast between 5-10mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 34.

Woodland Park is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and some lower 40s. Winds will be calm throughout the day today between 5-10mph. Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s. We are tracking plenty of sunshine throughout the day and this will continue through the week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 58; Low: 34.

Monument and the Tri-Lakes area has some moisture moving out so there will be some wet roadways. Sunshine will help to dry off roads this morning and this afternoon. Highs will make it into the upper 50s. Sunshine and calm conditions will last throughout the week.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s & 40s.

The eastern plains will have temperatures this morning in the 40s. Sunshine is back in the forecast today and will help temperatures to warm into the 60s. This week looks much calmer than last week. Highs will remain in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 62/64; Low: 36.

The southern I-25 corridor will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and a few clouds. Clouds will clear out by the late morning hours. Sunshine is back in the forecast today and this will help highs to get into the mid-to-lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s & 30s.

The mountains had some snow move in, but those showers are already clearing out. Highs will reach the 50s later on today. Sunshine is back in the forecast and will stick around over the next several days. Morning lows will continue to drop close to freezing.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead the extended forecast sunny conditions will stick around. Highs will make it into the 60s for I-25 each day. Winds will also stay calm. Looking ahead to Halloween, conditions are looking nice. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 60s. That next system is not set to arrive until Sunday and Monday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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