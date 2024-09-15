Rain chances will increase for the beginning of the work week

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the dinnertime hours and they will start to die off closer to 10 PM. These showers are more scattered, so some may get more rain than others. Rain chances will pick up again Monday afternoon. We could see some thunder and lightning mixed in, but most of these will be showers.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 80;

We will pick up a couple of sprinkles over the evening hours, but rain chances will start to go down around 10 PM. Lows tomorrow morning will dip into the lower 50s. Rain chances will return Monday afternoon, so it won't be a bad idea to keep an umbrella in the car. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 85;

Pueblo could see some rain this evening, but these will just be light showers. Going into tonight, after the showers pass, we will dip into the lower 50s. By the time we get to tomorrow afternoon, rain chances will pick up again. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 84;

Lows tonight are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain chances will be possible again tomorrow afternoon. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep an umbrella in the car. Cooler temperatures will be consistent this week, and another cold front will arrive by the end of the week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 74;

Temperatures have stayed fairly consistent in Woodland Park, but once we get to the end of this upcoming week we could see highs in the 60s. As for tomorrow, rain will be possible in the afternoon and could be heavier at times. Highs are expected to reach the lower-to-mid 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 78;

Showers will be possible this evening and they will start to diminish by the time we get into the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the lower 50s. By the afternoon, rain chances will pick up again, but these will be mostly showers. We could see some heavier rain at times and some gusty winds. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: Low 90s;

The plains are getting some much needed rain today, and we will likely see rain chances again tomorrow. This is not a widespread event, so not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. The very extreme southeastern part of the state could stay on the drier side. Highs will be back in the lower 90s tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/56; High: 78/82;

We will see scattered showers this evening and lows tonight will be in the mid 50s. We will pick up more rain chances tomorrow afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s for Walsenburg because they could see a few more chances for some rain tomorrow. Trinidad will be in the lower 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 40s; High: 60s/70s;

The mountains are starting to get cooler temperatures. The snow level is now at 13,500 feet. Snow could be possible for the higher peaks. As for everyone else, rain chances will be possible this evening and again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler, in the 60s and 70s across the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

An active start to the week is likely, but we should calm down by the middle of the week. Breezy conditions will be possible Tuesday evening for most of us in southeastern Colorado. Rain chances will pick back up at the end of the week due to another cold front pushing through. This cold front will also drop our highs quite dramatically. We will get a little taste of fall at the end of the week!

