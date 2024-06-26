Rain chances return the the area on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

We saw above average highs for today, but cooler temperatures should return to our area along with rain chances for tomorrow. Tonight, we will have lows in the lower 60s/upper 50s and we will have calm conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

Tonight, we will have lows in the 60s along with calm conditions. For Wednesday, we will see an increase in moisture which will help with those thunderstorm chances. We won't be as warm tomorrow as we saw today, but it will still be good to keep a water on hand.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 99;

For tonight, we will cool down to the mid 60s and we will have mostly calm conditions. We could see a few gusty winds overnight, but nothing too dramatic. Wednesday, we will also see rain chances in Pueblo which will help with the heat.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 93;

Tonight, we will dip down into the mid 60s. Calm and clear night ahead of us. As we wake up tomorrow, we will gradually warm up into the low 90s. Rain chances will move into the area tomorrow and thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

Woodland park is in for a calm and clear night with lows in the lower 50s. Heading into Wednesday, we will be right back up into those 80s, but luckily not as hot as we have been seeing. Thunderstorm chances will move into the area tomorrow as well.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Tonight, we will dip into the upper 50s, which will give us a little break from the heat. Wednesday, we will see highs in the upper 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100;

The plains will see a break from the heat tonight with lows in the 60s. We will be back in the upper 90s and triple digits tomorrow. We could see some thunderstorms move through the area which could help with the heat.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/63; High: 91/92;

Tonight, we will be getting down into the lower 60s with calm conditions. The highs for tomorrow will be in the lower 90s. Rain chances will return on Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: Mid 80s;

Low 50s are expected tonight along with calm conditions. Tomorrow's highs will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. A chance for rain will move through the San Luis Valley on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, the rain chances will stick with us through the rest of the work week. We should be past the hottest temperatures for the week, but we will still have temps in the low to mid 90s. We will see an increase in thunderstorm activity Thursday through Friday. This will bring us more seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

