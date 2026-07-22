Rain chances pick up significantly for I-25 as we head into the middle of the work week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will cool into the 60s for I-25. Conditions will continue to clear out, and by tomorrow morning there will be mostly clear conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 63; High: 93;

Colorado Springs will have lows in the lower 60s. Showers and storms will start to appear around 1PM and will last throughout the rest of the day. Highs will still be hot in the lower 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 67; High: 100;

Pueblo will not cool down too much overnight, and temperatures will only get into the upper 60s. By tomorrow afternoon, highs will be back in the triple digits. There is a chance for some showers and storms in the afternoon. These storms will be a little more isolated, so not everyone will have rain.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 97;

Canon City will dip into the mid-60s overnight. Conditions will start off mostly clear, but there will be an increase in showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the mid-50s. Winds will continue to come out of the east and this will help to get some storms going in the afternoon. These rain chances will last through the afternoon and evening. Highs will get into the mid-80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Monument will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. Storm activity will pick up around 1PM and will continue into the evening. Temperatures will still be warm due to this ridge still over our area. Highs will get into the upper 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s & 70s; High: 100s;

The eastern plains will have a warm evening and lows will only get down into the 60s and 70s. The chance for rain tomorrow afternoon will increase in the afternoon. These rain chances will last into the evening. Highs will be very warm again in the triple digits.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 66/65; High: 94/97;

The southern portion of I-25 will need to be watched over the next few days for flash flooding. This is mainly a concern for the Aspen Acres Fire. There will be heavy rain at times over the next few days, so be cautious of standing water on roadways. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have a continuous stream of moisture over the next few days. This will bring showers and storms each afternoon. Burn scar areas will be prone to flash flooding. Highs will be in the 80s on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, there is a chance of some heavy rainfall on Thursday. This is the day with the best chances for rain. Burn scar areas will need to be watched for flash flooding. These floods can happen quickly. Temperatures will continue to stay warm over the next few days, but areas that see some rain will help to get cooled down.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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