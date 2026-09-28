Rain chances pick up as we head into a new week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will be getting down into the 50s and 60s. There will be some mid-to-upper level clouds overnight. There will be some areas that have some light rain tomorrow morning around 6AM.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 72;

Tonight's lows will get down into mid-50s. Some light showers will be possible tomorrow morning. The heavier bands of rain will pick up later on in the day. Highs will get into the lower 70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 77;

Pueblo will have temperatures tonight in the upper 50s. Some light showers will pop up in the morning, but the heavier showers will move in during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 72;

Canon City will have temperatures in the upper 50s tomorrow morning. There won't be too much sunshine because rain will start earlier on in the day. The heavier bands of rain will move in during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 64;

Woodland Park will start the day in the mid-40s. There will be some upper level clouds and some light rain during the morning. By the time the afternoon rolls around, heavier rain will move in. Afternoon highs will get into the mid-60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 68;

Monument will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures won't be as warm as Sunday because there won't be as much sunshine. There will be an isolated chance for some showers in the morning, but rain will become heavier in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 70s & 80s;

The eastern plains will have lows in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures in the afternoon will still be above average. Highs will make it into the 70s and 80s. Rain will move in during the afternoon and will be heavy at times.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57; High: 72/75;

The southern portion of I-25 will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. Rain will persist throughout the day and get heavier in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have an active week ahead with some of the taller peaks getting some snow. Most of the area will gte heavy rain. Flood watches are in effect for the SW corner of the state. Highs on Monday will get into the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This week will remain active. With most of the moisture arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday there will be multiple days with heavy rain. Accumulations look to be on the higher side, so some areas like the Aspen Acres burn scar will need to be watched. Highs will cool towards the middle of the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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