Rain chances increase going into Friday afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

A severe thunderstorm watch will be in place until 9PM this evening. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats with these storms. After 9PM, the severe potential will decrease, but a few thunderstorms will still be possible.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s across the area. Partly cloudy conditions will remain overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 81;

The severe threat for Colorado Springs has diminished going into 6PM. Temperatures will slowly cool into the upper 60s by 10PM. Conditions will continue to clear overnight. For Friday, temperatures will be in the lower 80s, and rain chances will increase going into the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

The severe threat has greatly diminished, and temperatures will be hot this evening. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Friday, rain chances will increase in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 89;

Canon City will have the possibility for a few storms Thursday evening. Winds will be gusty at times. Overnight, a few clouds will remain and temperatures will dip into the lower 60s. Winds should also calm overnight. Friday, rain chances will pick up in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 76;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will continue to clear overnight. Rain chances will pick up again in the afternoon on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 77;

The Monument area will clear out overnight and winds will become lighter. Friday's rain chances will pick up during the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 90s;

The plains will have a few more thunderstorms this evening. Temperatures will be slow to cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s & 60s. Highs on Friday will be back in the 90s. There will be a chance for rain Friday evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/56; High: 87/89;

The southern I-25 corridor will be warm this evening, but temperatures will eventually reach the upper 50s for the morning lows. Highs on Friday will be similar to what they have been with temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain chances increase in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

The mountains have a Red Flag Warning until 9PM Thursday evening. Low humidity levels and stronger wind gusts have led to these warnings. There are a few ongoing fires out west. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and highs on Friday will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The moisture will stick around and rain chances will increase going into Friday afternoon and evening. This will continue into Saturday. The driest day looks to be Sunday. Temperatures will also warm with the additional sunshine. Rain chances will pick back up to start off the work week.

