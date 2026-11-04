Rain and Snow Will Move in Later on This Afternoon and Evening for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The day will start out with a little bit of sunshine. There will be some cloud cover that moves in throughout the day today. Rain chances will increase around 4PM with some showers starting up towards Monument. We will see this moisture spread south throughout the evening. Rain will continue for I-25. If we see a transition over to snow on I-25 it will be closer to Larkspur. It's not too likely that snow will stick unless its in grassy surfaces. It will be a little bit of a different story for Teller county. Rain will start off in the afternoon and as temperatures drop we will see a transition over to snow. This system won't bring much in terms of accumulation.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 33. \

Colorado Springs has temperatures in the mid-30s this morning. We are still tracking plenty of sunshine today, but that changes towards the afternoon. A couple of showers will pop up on the north side of El Paso county. This moisture eventually pushes south. Snow is looking unlikely, but if we see a transition over to snow it will be on the north side of town. Grassy surfaces may have a trace of snowfall. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s later on today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 37.

Pueblo will have temperatures this morning sitting in the mid-30s. Throughout the morning, temperatures will be chilly but there will still be some sunshine. That moisture will move in later on this afternoon. Rain chances will increase around dinner time. Temperatures will be too warm to see any snow. This rain will move out overnight and clear out by the time Thursday morning rolls around. Afternoon highs for today will reach the upper 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 36.

Canon City has morning lows this morning in the upper 30s. 40s will continue throughout the morning, and afternoon highs will top out at upper 50s. Rain chances will increase once we get to the afternoon and mainly the evening. Rain chances will last into the overnight hours, but this moisture will move out of the area by the time we reach Thursday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 25.

Woodland Park has some active weather moving in later on today. There will be some sunshine for the first half of the day but as this shortwave moves through rain and snow chances will be on the rise. Rain will move in first and as temperatures drop we will see this transition over to snow. Between 0-2" of accumulation is possible across Woodland Park. Pavement temperatures won't drop below freezing until the early morning hours of Thursday which will help to limit accumulation. Grassy surfaces will have more accumulation. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50; Low: 30.

Monument will have some sunshine and a mix of clouds today. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 30s, but afternoon highs will eventually reach the lower 50s. A few showers will pop up around 4/5PM. This moisture will quickly push south towards Colorado Springs. Rain chances will last into the evening, but will wrap up by the time we get into the overnight hours. Morning temperatures Thursday morning will get into the lower 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

The eastern plains will receive some decent moisture today as a shortwave works its way through southern Colorado. For the first half of the day there will be sunshine and a few clouds. Rain chances won't increase until we get into the late afternoon. Rain will continue across highway 50 into the evening. Rain will push off towards the southeast by Thursday morning. A couple of light showers may linger over Baca county early Thursday morning. Afternoon highs later today though will make it into the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 54/58; Low: 34/33.

The southern portion of I-25 will have temperatures this morning in the 30s. There are a few areas below freezing. These temperatures will rise throughout the morning and eventually top out in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain chances will be on the rise in the evening. Some snow showers will be possible across the higher terrain and the wet mountains. Rain and snow will move out by the time we get into Thursday morning. Drier conditions are in store for Thursday and the rest of the week.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s & 50s; Low: 20s.

The mountains will have snow showers stretch across the region throughout the day. Snow may become heavy at times. A couple inches of snow will be possible towards the central mountains and parts of Teller county. There are winter weather advisories in place for the central mountains and Pikes Peak.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to Thursday morning, there may be some slick spots across portions of Teller county. This should clear up later in the morning. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will reach the 40s and 50s. Similar temperatures are in store for the rest of the week. The weekend is looking nice with warmer and dry conditions returning to southern Colorado. Next week looks like it will have a warm start with some areas along I-25 getting close to 70 degree afternoon temperatures.

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