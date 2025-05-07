Rain and snow will continue through Tuesday evening

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and snow will continue through the evening with northern El Paso county being added to the winter weather advisory until 9AM Wednesday. Snow accumulations between 2 to 4 inches will be possible for places like Monument and the Palmer Divide. Downtown Colorado Springs will see a few transitions over to snow and back to rain as temperatures fluctuate. Road temperatures should stay warm enough to not have too much accumulation. Rain and snow will continue tomorrow morning, but we should start to see a little bit of a break during the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 53;

Colorado Springs has seen a rain/snow mix over the past few hours and this will continue after sunset. Overnight lows won't quite get cold enough to see just snow, but don't be surprised if we see a mix overnight. Snowfall accumulations will be isolated towards the Palmer Divide where we have a winter weather advisory. Waking up tomorrow, rain will likely still be occurring across the area, but rain chances will diminish into the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 59;

Pueblo will have heavy rain through the overnight hours. Flood watches have been put into effect starting Wednesday morning and lasting until Thursday morning. If you live along the Arkansas River be prepared for some minor inland flooding. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 55;

Canon City will see mostly rain, but they have seen a mix at times. Temperatures will drop once we get passed sunset, but lows shouldn't drop below freezing. Rain will continue overnight, but will calm down tomorrow afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 44;

Woodland Park will likely stay above the snow level, so snow will continue overnight. Total snow accumulations will be between 7 and 14 inches. Reports have already shown 5 inches in some areas in Teller county. Overnight lows will drop below freezing allowing for more snow to fall overnight. Winter storm warnings will be in place until noon Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 46;

The Monument area will see a couple of inches on accumulation. Snow will likely compact a little since this is more of that heavy, wet snow. Slushy conditions will be possible this evening and into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will hover around freezing.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s & 60s;

The Plains will have heavy rainfall through the evening and flodding will be the main concern. A flood watch is in effect starting Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday morning. Rain chances will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. Rain will start to calm tomorrow afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32; High: 48/51;

For the southern I-25 corridor, rain continues for the lower elevations while snow continues above 7,500 feet. We could see this snow level fluctuate as temperatures drop overnight. Walsenburg and Trinidad will get down to freezing tonight so a mix and even snow isn't out of the question.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Winter storm warnings will be in effect until noon Wednesday. Snow will likely stop by the afternoon tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and highs tomorrow will jump into the 50s. Expect slushy conditions and some roadways to be closed.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday starts to dry out for the Pikes Peak Region. It looks like we will get only one day before thunderstorm chances pick back up on Friday and Saturday. We won't get as much rain as what we have been seeing over the past few days. These thunderstorms will be a little more isolated too. Once we get to Mother's Day temperatures will warm back up into the mid-70s and we will start to dry out.

