Rain and snow mix in the morning with heavy showers across the plains in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

A notable shift south in the storm system Tuesday meant a lot less snow in the Pikes Peak Region and a lot more rain for Pueblo and the eastern plains.

Snow will fall across the Pikes Peak Region Wednesday morning with mostly dry skies expected by the lunch hour. Heavier snow is still expected up in the Wet Mountains this morning, but most elevations below 7,000 feet will not see much snow accumulation from this storm.

Minor snow accumulations are possible along I-25 from Colorado City to Trinidad this morning and early this afternoon, but warm pavement will likely keep I-25 mostly wet or slushy.

Pueblo will continue to see steady, heavy rain through the morning with lighter rain in the afternoon. Pueblo should be dry by 4 to 5 pm today.

Clear skies are expected tonight with lows falling below freezing for most of the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 30. Snow and rain in the morning with dry and cloudy skis through the afternoon. Pavement should remain just wet this morning for most of Colorado Springs with a bit of slush on Highway 24 up into Teller County and east from Falcon to Calhan. Temperatures are falling below freezing tonight, but it won't be a hard freeze for the plants.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 31. Moderate to heavy rain will continue to fall through Pueblo through the mid-afternoon. A precipitation record was broken on Tuesday, and it's very likely another record will fall today. We'll be dry tonight with temperatures falling just below freezing.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 34. Moderate rain will continue to fall across the city through the late morning or early afternoon with any snow staying up in the mountains outside of town. Dry skies are expected by the mid-afternoon with temperatures near freezing tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 23. Snowy commutes through Wednesday morning, despite less snow than expected last night. Roads will be snowy or slushy in the morning and just wet through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow will continue through the morning with heavier totals along Highway 24 compared to I-25

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Rain is all that we'll see today for the plains east of Pueblo. Heavy rain could lead to a few water-logged roads, but mostly this is just a much-needed drink of moisture for the drought-starved plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 30s. Rain and snow showers will fall along I-25 from Colorado City through Trinidad this morning, but little to no snow accumulation is expected on the pavement. We'll be dry tonight with lows right around freezing.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. The heaviest snow in the region should fall in the Wet Mountains with around a foot expected up near San Isabel. We'll be dry in the afternoon in the eastern mountains with below-freezing temperatures tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be really nice with sunny skies and highs back to the 60s!

Thursday night, a quick shot of rain and snow is possible but very little rain or snow is expected to accumulate below 7,000 feet.

The weekend looks warmer and dry with only a small chance of spotty showers Sunday afternoon.

