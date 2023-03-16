Rain and snow mix across southern Colorado today

Today’s Forecast:

As temperatures fell overnight, snow started to collect on the roads.

We saw snow stick to the pavement first in Woodland Park, Monument, and Denver overnight, but more will collect in the mountains, valleys, and southern I-25 corridor through the daytime.

It'll take awhile for the rain to turn to snow south of Pueblo, but eventually, I-25 will become slick and snow-covered from Colorado City to Trinidad. The heaviest snow will be west over the mountains, down into the valleys, and high over the mountain passes.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 35; Low: 17. Cloudy, cold, and windy with gusts in the 40 mph range through the morning. Snow will collect on the pavement through the morning as temperatures fall below freezing. Snow totals across central Colorado Springs will be an inch or less with a bit more snow on the west and north sides of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 39; Low: 17. Cloudy, cold, and windy with gusts in the 40 mph range through the morning. Rain and snow will fall through the lunch hour with very little snow accumulation across town. What snow we do see will be in the grass.

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 18. Cloudy, cold, and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Rain and snow will mix across the city with snow eventually collecting on the pavement by mid-morning when temperatures fall closer to freezing. 1 to 3 inches could collect in Canon City through the end of the day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 26; Low: 7. Cloud, cold, and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range. We got cold enough overnight for snow collection through the day with 2 to 4 inches expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold, cloudy, and very windy with gusts in the 40 mph range. Quickly falling temperatures allowed for snow collection on the pavement early in the morning with 2 to 4 inches possible through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and windy with temperatures falling below 40 through the afternoon. Rain and snow will mix across the plains through the day but little to no snow accumulation is expected through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and windy with snow collection delayed until mid-morning as temperatures drop to freezing. Heavy snow is expected along the southern I-25 corridor with a general 2 to 6 inches through the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Heavy snow will collect across the mountains and valleys today with the largest accumulations expected over the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos. Really difficult travel is expected over high mountain passes today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Cold, dry, and breezy weather is expected across the plains this weekend with just a few scattered mountain and foothill snow showers. Next week looks warmer in the plains with more snow in the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.