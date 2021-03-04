Rain and snow collide today with locally heavy snowfall tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Complicated weather day with a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and snow all happening from the afternoon through the overnight hours.

Rain and thunderstorms will occur in the plains today, with the best thunder more likely east of La Junta. Storms won't be severe in Colorado, but there could be some gusty winds and lightning through the afternoon.

Snow levels today will stay at or above 6,500 feet, meaning it'll fall and collect in the Rampart Range and some of western El Paso/eastern Teller counties during the day. Snow levels will fall to 5,000 feet tonight, meaning that snow could fall over all of Colorado Springs down to Fountain and Fort Carson.

KOAA Weather Snowfall accumulation in the Pikes Peak Region 3/4 - 3/5/2021

Strong 30-50 mph gusts tonight will likely mean snowfall can't really fall or collect south of the Monument/North Gate area very well in Colorado Springs, so we'll likely see a sharp cut off in snow where downtown gets next to nothing but Monument gets at least 4 inches if not more.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 48; Low: 30. Rain and scattered showers this afternoon with a rain and snow mix by the end of the day, and snow with 30 to 50 mph gusts overnight. We will see sharp cut-offs in the snow tonight, meaning that even if we actually snow over downtown, the accumulation will stay near zero where Northgate and Briargate could see 2 to 4 inches. Expect dangerous travel conditions tonight over Monument Hill, along Highway 24 east to Limon, and west of Manitou through Teller County.

PUEBLO: High: 54; Low: 32. Afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder through Pueblo and Pueblo county, but snow is not expected today or tonight at this time. We'll see very strong north winds tonight, likely gusting in the 30 to 40 mph range but with little travel impacts.

CANON CITY: High: 52; Low: 31. Afternoon showers with a small chance of a late day and early evening rain to snow mix. Snow is more likely to stay in the mountains north of town, and the winds overnight won't be overly strong in Canon City due to the valley blocking those northerly gusts.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 22. Late morning through an early afternoon rain to snow mix is possible with snow from the afternoon through the overnight hours. We could see heavy snow from Teller County and east into the Rampart Range today and tonight, meaning driving conditions after 3 pm could quickly deteriorate. Quick snow bursts are possible in the afternoon but a more consistent heavy snow is likely tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A rain to snow mixture is possible around lunchtime today with a transition to snow this afternoon. Locally heavy snow bursts are possible west of I-25 into the Rampart Range, but most of the heavy snow we see in the area will occur this evening sometime after 5 ot 6 pm. Strong north winds could create blizzard-like conditions and dangerous drives tonight with near-zero visibility and heavy accumulating snow.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Scattered showers this morning across the southern and eastern plains with a few thunderstorms north of Highway 50 around and after lunchtime. Storms are not expected to be severe today, but a few cells with gusty winds with lightning are possible. We'll see strong winds tonight along I-25 and east into the plains, mainly north of Highway 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder during the day followed by rain and snow mixing together this evening. Snow will likely collect tonight, fueled by northerly up slope winds. We could see some slick drives along I-25 between the two towns and connector highway just a few miles east of the interstate with dry skies by Friday morning's commute.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40/50s; Low: 20s. Snow will start to fall over the northern Sangres and the mountains west during the morning and return from the afternoon through the overnight hours. The Rampart and Front ranges will see the heaviest snow in our area, but we could get a few inches in the Wet Mountains and central Sangres.

Extended Outlook:

We'll be dry Friday morning but there could be slow and snowy commutes in the Monument Hill, Black Forest, and Teller County areas. We'll see sunshine and warmer temperatures during the day Friday with even nicer weather expected over the weekend.

