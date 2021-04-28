Rain and a few snow showers with chilly temperatures and gusty winds

Today’s Forecast:

We're going to be cold, cloudy, and windy today with areas of rain, thunder, and even snow!

Most of the rain and snow we'll see today will move down from Denver and favor the Pikes Peak Region and southern mountains west of I-25. What snow we do see will barely accumulate due to warm ground temperatures and the weaker nature of this system in general.

Showers and thunderstorms will be very isolated and scattered in nature, with most of them staying along or west of I-25 through the day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 53; Low: 36. Rain showers from the morning to the early afternoon with a bit of snow possible in the morning on the north and west sides of town. We could hear a rumble of thunder with the rain, but no severe weather is expected. We'll be windy and chilly when we aren't seeing showers.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 40. Increasing clouds today with windy and cool daytime conditions. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible today, but that chance remains on the low end.

CANON CITY: High: 56; Low: 38. Increasing clouds with breezy and cool weather along with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms from the late morning through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 42; Low: 28. Snow showers are possible this morning with a bit of rain mixed in at times in the afternoon. Any snow accumulation will stay minimal and mostly confined to the grass. We'll be chilly and breezy when we aren't seeing rain or snow.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow and rain showers are possible today behind the early morning fog and drizzle we've seen over Monument Hill. Any snow we get will barely accumulate in the grass, and the pavement should stay wet.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy and mostly dry with chilly daytime conditions. A few isolated showers could develop in the afternoon, but most will stay dry.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy with a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll see a mix of rain and snow across the mountains from the morning through the afternoon. Most of the snow we see in the Sangre, Wets, and Saguache range will fall with low accumulations and a fairly low impact for roads.

Extended Outlook:

Warmer air returns tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the 60s to 70s across the plains. We'll keep a warming trend through Saturday with highs Saturday afternoon likely in the record territory of mid 80s to lower 90s along and east of I-25.

We'll see a cold front bring thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening with some snow mixed into the mountains overnight. More rain will fall Monday with additional mountain snow, and we'll keep a few showers in the forecast through Tuesday.

