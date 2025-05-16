Quiet but breezy to end the work week

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado will be close to seasonal temperatures today. Breezy conditions will pick up throughout the day, but it will not be as windy as the past few days. Gusts will be between 15 and 25 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 45.

Colorado Springs will start out with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but by the afternoon will climb into the lower 70s. A few stronger gusts will be possible between 15-25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 45.

Another warm day is expected for Pueblo with temperatures in the upper 70s by the afternoon. Winds are light this morning, but by 8/9AM there might be a few stronger gusts. More clouds will filter in throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 44.

Canon City will also be seasonable with their temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-70s by the late afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 37.

Woodland Park will have highs today in the lower 60s. Winds will be coming out of the WNW around 15-20mph. Some gusts will be stronger between 20-30mph. More clouds will filter in throughout the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 67; Low: 39.

The Monument area is chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Winds will be breezy today between 15-25mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s & 80s; Low: 40s.

The plains will be warm today eventually topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. Winds will pick up in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 76; Low: 43/44.

The southern I-25 corridor will have some increasing winds throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-70s and overnight lows will drop into the lower-to-mid 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The central mountains will have temperatures in the 60s today with a chance for showers. Winds will pick up throughout the day and overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend looks beautiful with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There will be a few areas of spotty fire conditions on Saturday and these conditions will become more elevated on Sunday. Wind gusts will get stronger towards the afternoon. Isolated mountain thunderstorms will be possible throughout the weekend. Monday thunderstorm chances pick up for the entire area.

