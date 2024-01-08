Powerful Winter Storm Changes Course and Moves Closer to Southeastern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ** until 2PM Monday for Teller, Western El Paso, Douglas, Jefferson, Eastern Custer, Western Pueblo and Huerfano counties and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

** WINTER STORM WARNING ** until 2PM Monday for Northern El Paso, Eastern Douglas, Northern Elbert and Northern Lincoln counties (Palmer Divide)

** BLIZZARD WARNING ** until 5AM Tuesday for the Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Las Animas, Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties.

** HIGH WIND WARNING ** until Monday Afternoon for Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Lincoln, Crowley, Otero, and Southern Elbert counties.

Well...there's certainly A LOT to talk about in tonight's weather forecast! A powerful winter storm is winding up and rapidly moving through Southeastern Colorado. It'll be a quick storm, impacting most of our Monday and limiting our travel. What is interesting is that this storm is creating a sort of "doughnut hole" of weather, and Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero and Lincoln counties are in the center where not much snow will be seen at all. High winds will be effecting everyone though, sustained at 30-40 mph and gusting upwards of 60 to 70 mph. It is HIGHLY recommended NOT to travel on Monday North on I-25 over the Palmer Divide, South on I-25 over the Raton Pass, and East along Highway 50 or I-70 to Kansas. Wait until Tuesday to conduct any road trip. Palmer Divide is under a Winter Storm Warning until 2PM Monday, expecting 4-8 inches and strong winds of 50-60 mph, creating Blizzard-Like Conditions. In Colorado Springs, a trace to up to 3 inches can be expected, with amounts increasing the closer and higher up in elevation you go. Pueblo will see trace amounts and blowing snow with the strong winds Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 27;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 33;

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 35;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 19;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s;

Plains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 20s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s; High: 20s;

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s; High: 10s;

Extended outlook forecast:

This storm exits the area quickly by Monday night with winds eventually quieting down. Skies will begin to clear, but the winds from the North will continue to usher in cold air, making for a chilly start to Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and winds will create a "feels like" temperature in the negative digits. We'll rebound slightly with our afternoon highs for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for snow showers again Wednesday night. Cooler temps prevail heading into next weekend with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

