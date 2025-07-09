Potential record-breaking heat will arrive on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a small chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening. Gusty winds will be possible, but become calmer overnight. Temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s across southern Colorado overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 95;

Wednesday will be hot and mostly sunny with highs soaring into the mid-90s. The UV index is expected to be very high to extreme, so it is a day to wear sunscreen.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 103;

Pueblo has the potential to tie or break the previous daily record for Wednesday. The current record is 103 degrees. Dry conditions will prevail throughout the day with plenty of sunshine.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 99;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the lower-60s. There will be mostly sunny and dry conditions throughout the day. Highs will be approaching triple digits by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 87;

Expect a warm day across Woodland Park with highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A spotty shower will be possible during the late afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 91 ;

A dominant ridge of high-pressure will bring above-average temperatures to the Monument area on Wednesday. Highs in the area will be in the low 90s. A chance for a spotty shower is possible towards the late afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

The plains will have temperatures return into the triple digits on Wednesday. The hottest temperatures will be located along the Arkansas River. Lamar will have a high of 105 degrees. There will be increasing clouds throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60; High: 96;

The southern I-25 corridor will start the day off bright and sunny and highs in the afternoon will get into the mid-90s. Winds will stay calm throughout the day. UV index is expected to be very high to extreme.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

The mountains will have the coolest temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the 80s and 90s. Spotty showers and clouds will move into the high country by the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high-pressure system will cause above-average temperatures to continue through Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Rain chances will continue to increase going into the back half of the week. The best chances for rain will be Friday and Saturday.

