Potential for record-breaking heat on Sunday as temperatures continue to climb

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight, temperatures will get down into the 30s for most areas. There will only be a few areas that get down into the 20s. Winds will remain light. Clocks will push back an hour once we reach 2am. Sunrise will be at 6:28am.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 77;

Colorado Springs will have a chilly morning, but these will warm into the 70s by noon. There won't be too many clouds in the area either. It will be quite calm and temperatures will likely break records in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 80;

Pueblo will start the day off in the upper 20s. With clear skies temperatures by noon will be in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s and records have the potential to be tied. The current record is 81 degrees.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 80;

Canon City will have mostly calm conditions on Sunday with winds between 5 and 15 mph. These winds will become more southwesterly throughout the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be hot in the lower 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Woodland Park will start the morning off in the upper 30s. Take advantage of the warmer weather with highs in the upper 60s. It will be a very calm and mild day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 74;

The monument area will have overnight lows in the 30s. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 50s. Winds will remain light between 5 and 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s & 30s; High: 70s & 80s;

The plains will wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Once the sun rises temperatures will quickly rise as well. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37; High: 76/78;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the upper 30s. Winds will be light throughout the day and afternoon highs will approach the upper 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have a mild and warm day with highs in the 60s. Winds will be calm around 10mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, temperatures will dip just a bit from an incoming system. Highs on Monday will take a hit and drop many of us back into the 50s and 60s. Tuesday will have the risk of some fire danger and temperatures will raise another few degrees. Our next system moves in and will bring more clouds.

