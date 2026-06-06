Potential First 90 Degree Day for Parts of Southern Colorado on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, there is a small chance for a couple of lingering thunderstorms. Clouds will clear out by the morning and overnight lows will get into the 50s for the I-25 corridor. Temperatures will be a little warmer towards the far eastern counties of Colorado. The mountains will have a mix of 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 91;

The Springs will have morning temperatures in the mid-50s. These temperatures will warm quickly with 80s arriving by 10AM. By the later part of the afternoon, highs will reach the lower 90s. This could potentially be the first 90 degree day of the year for Colorado Springs. More clouds will increase throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 97;

Pueblo overnight will have lows in the upper 50s. Clouds will clear out by the morning, but will slowly come back throughout the day on Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s. Winds will be coming out of the southwest between 5-15mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 94;

Canon City and Fremont county will have morning temperatures in the upper 50s. With breezy conditions on Sunday along with dry conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Fremont county from 11AM until 9PM. Highs will get into the mid-90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

Woodland Park will have lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures will warm quickly and there will be some breezy conditions during the day. Winds will be coming out of the southwest between 10-15mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 85;

Monument will start the morning with temperatures in the mid-50s. There will be clear conditions, but throughout the day more clouds will push into the area. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-80s with winds coming out of the southwest.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s & 100s;

The eastern plains will have some of the warmest temperatures. La Junta has a chance of making it into the triple digits. The majority of the area will be in the upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south southeast between 5-15mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/55; High: 89/92;

The southern I-25 corridor will have morning temperatures in the 50s. Some areas will only get into the upper 80s. Places closer to Trinidad have a chance of getting into the 90s. Winds will be coming out of the south between 5-15mph. Parts of Huerfano county will be in a Red Flag Warning due to fire danger.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions will pick up., especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

These got temperatures aren't going away anytime this week. The chance for 80s and 90s will continue. A trough moves in around Wednesday and will slightly drop temperatures on Thursday. Each day will bring some breezy conditions, so fire danger will be something that needs to be watched.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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