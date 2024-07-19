Potent cold front will bring cooler temperatures over the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain will continue to move through until dinnertime. We should clear out by the morning, but showers and thunderstorms will be back for the afternoon hours. We will have another warm, summer day with highs in the low 90s. By Friday evening, a cold front will start to move through dropping highs over the weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 90;

Another warm day ahead with highs back in the 90s. Afternoon showers could bring the temperatures down a few degrees. Some storms tomorrow could be severe with gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 95;

Scattered showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon. Highs will still be in the 90s until Sunday when we will dip down into the 80s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 89;

Another warm day for Canon city, but we might not quite reach the 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, and should fizzle out by the time the sun starts to set.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

A more comfortable day, in terms of highs for tomorrow. We will stay in the upper 70s. Multiple showers will move through the more elevated terrain. Some storms could be more severe, but quick showers will also be possible. Localized flooding in the higher terrain will also be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 87;

Showers and thunderstorms will make their way through the area in the early afternoon hours, and by the time the sun starts to set we should just be left with partly cloudy skies.

Plains forecast: Low: Low 60s; High: Mid 90s;

Not as hot as we have been for tomorrow, but still a hot day nonetheless. Highs tomorrow will peak in the mid 90s. By the time we get to the weekend, that cold front will make the highs a little more comfortable.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 87/89;

Another day of thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80s. Showers could help us briefly cool down. A cold front will bring those highs down by Sunday and Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: High 40s; High: Low to Mid 80s;

The mountains will start to get chillier with highs in the 60s for the weekend. Daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Lows will be on the colder side dropping into the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow. A cold front will then move through bringing our daily highs down. Sunday and Monday look to be the coolest days, with highs in the mid 70s. The plains will have highs a little warmer in the mid 80s, but definitely cooler than what we have been at. Rain chances are possible each afternoon up until next Tuesday.

____

