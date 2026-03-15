Potent Cold Front Moves in Overnight, and Brings Snow and Gusty Winds

Tonight's Forecast:

Big change is on the way tonight as a cold front surges south across Colorado. Temperatures overnight will drop into the teens and 20s. On top of this, gusts will be strong, so you will need a jacket tonight and into tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Winds will start off strong with some areas gusting close to 50mph by 7am. Snow showers will be a possibility towards the Palmer Divide and Monument area as well as Teller county. We aren't expecting a big storm and a dusting to 2 inches will be possible. Temperatures will be drastically different from Saturday, with highs only getting into the 30s. If you plan on traveling, be cautious of high-profile vehicles like semis and campers.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 34;

Colorado Springs will wake up to strong winds and a chance for blowing snow. These snow showers will end pretty quickly and will be out of the area by 8am. The cold air and strong winds will linger during the day though. The feels-like temperature will be in the 20s even though highs will be in the 30s. High wind warnings are in place through 7PM on Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 41;

Pueblo will have the chance for some blowing dust with gusts upwards to 65mph at times. This combined with the cold temperatures doesn't make for a great day for getting outside. Highs will be in the lower 40s but the wind chill will be in the 30s. High wind warnings are in place through 7PM on Sunday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 44;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the lower 30s, and sustained winds between 20 & 35mph. Gusts will be much stronger and reach as high as 65mph. It will feel very cold outside, so cover any exposed skin. Highs will be in the mid-40s, but it will feel much colder due to the winds. High wind warnings are in place through 7PM on Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 26;

Snow moves in overnight and will be out of the area by the early morning hours of Sunday. Woodland Park will have overnight winds pick up and last into midday Sunday. Gusts have the possibility of reaching 65mph. The highest gusts will be towards the higher elevations. Highs will only be in the mid-20s with wind chill temperatures much colder.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 15; High: 28;

Monument and the surrounding area will have snow showers overnight and accumulations up to an inch or two. These snow showers will have already moved on by 8am. The cold and windy conditions will stick behind. High wind warnings are in place through 7PM on Sunday.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s & 40s;

The eastern plains will have winds pick up overnight. Lows will dip into the 20s, and it won't warm up much from there. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/26; High: 39;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the 20s with strong winds. Be sure to bring in anything from outside that you don't want to blow away. Temperatures on Sunday will be much colder, and only make it into the 30s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens & 20s; High: 20s & 30s;

The mountains will have snow showers pick up overnight and last through the early morning hours on Sunday. Lows will be in the teens and 20s while highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

These cold and harsh conditions will only last on Sunday, and temperatures will already start to warm up heading into Monday. Breezy conditions will pick up again on Tuesday, and temperatures will continue to rise. We are tracking record breaking heat next week that will impact most of the western half of the United States. 80s will be in the forecast starting on Wednesday for some. Colorado Springs will see 8-s around Thursday and last through the end of the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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