Pleasant Conditions Will Remain as the Weekend Comes to an End

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, conditions will continue to stay clear across southern Colorado. This will allow for that cold air to settle back in and temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s overnight. These clear conditions will continue into Sunday. Don't forget to turn clocks ahead by one hour tomorrow morning!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 63;

It will be a bright and sunny day across Colorado Springs on Sunday with temperatures eventually rising into the lower 60s. If you are heading out on a hike, some areas will still be soggy and wet. Winds will stay light out of the northwest.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 69;

Pueblo will warm up quickly from the lows that will be reached in the morning by 10AM temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Highs will get very close to the 70s. Conditions will remain clear throughout the day and winds will remain light.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 65;

Canon City will dip into the upper 20s overnight, but by the time we reach the early afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s. After the storm that just moved through, conditions will remain calm for the area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 54;

On Sunday, Woodland Park will still have a chilly morning with lows in the lower 20s. Afternoon temperatures will still require a light jacket. Winds, luckily, will be light and conditions will be nice and sunny.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 59;

Monuement and the Tri-Lakes area will have overnight temperatures dip into the lower 20s. There will still be a few wet spots on some trails if you want to enjoy the nice weather outside. Other than that, conditions will be nice and calm.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s & 70s;

The eastern plains will have some of the warmest temperatures on Sunday with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. Winds will be on the lighter side coming out of the northwest.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/26; High: 62/68;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows drop into the 20s. Breezy and dry conditions will continue and red flag warnings have been issued from 12PM to 7PM on Sunday. Avoid any outdoor burning at this time. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 50s;

The mountains will dip into the teens overnight and conditions will be clear. This will also last throughout the day on Sunday. If you are heading out to hike, there will still be some icy spots. Highs will be in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to climb thanks to an upper level ridge moving back into the region. There will be some areas that even reach the 80s on Monday! Breezy conditions will pick up ahead of a low pressure system moving into the area on Tuesday. Some light precipitation is possible as this front pushes south. Even with the recent moisture that we have had, the warm and dry conditions will dry out some of the surface level grasses. Fire danger is expected to return by the end of the week.

