Picture Perfect Weather Continues Into Sunday With Highs in the 70s

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the 40s and 50s. There will be some fog along highway 50, but this will clear out by the late morning. Skies will clear out and there will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 71;

Colorado Springs will have temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Winds will be coming out of the southeast between 5-15mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 75;

Pueblo will dip into the lower 50s in the morning. Above average temperatures are still in the forecast with highs getting into the mid-70s. Skies will be sunny.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 74;

Canon City will have temperatures in the lower 50s. Nice and calm conditions continue on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 70;

Woodland Park will have morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Sunny skies will last throughout the entire day. Afternoon temperatures will still be warm in the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 72;

Monument will have morning temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will be gusting between 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

The eastern plains will wake up to some fog in the morning, but this will clear out by the late morning. Afternoon temperatures will be warm getting into the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/50; High: 73/75;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. There is a chance or some fog in the morning. Winds will be coming out of the southeast between 5-15mph. Highs will get into the 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s & 40s; High: 70s;

The mountains will dip into the 30s and 40s overnight. Peak fall foliage is here! If you are trying to find a day to do so, any day this week will be beautiful. Highs will be in the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have a much calmer pattern this week and conditions are expected to stay this way. Highs will go back and forth between the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows are still not getting close to freezing.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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