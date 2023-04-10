Perfect weather Monday with mid-week record heat

Today’s Forecast:

It's like Mary Poppins made the forecast today, our weather will be practically perfect in every way!

Lots of sunshine in southern Colorado with high temperatures in the 70s across the plains!

We will be just a little breezy in the afternoon but fire danger is actually quite low today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 42. Sunny with light winds and dry skies. Temperatures will be around 12 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 40. Sunny and a little hot with dry skies and light winds. Temperatures will be around 12 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 44. Sunny and warm with dry skies and light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 38. Mostly sunny and beautiful today with a light breeze and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny and mild with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and a little hot with slightly elevated fire danger across the far eastern plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and windy with warm afternoon temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and mild with dry skies and light daytime winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Record heat is possible across the plains on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Colorado Springs will tie a record if we hit 80 degrees tomorrow, and we'll easily break a record with low 80s on Wednesday. Pueblo may be a couple of degrees short of the record Tuesday, but we will easily break records Wednesday.

Fire danger increases across the eastern plains Tuesday with more easterly fire danger through the middle of the week.

Rain and snow chances return Friday, with most of the snow staying up above 8,000 feet Friday evening.

____

