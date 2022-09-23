Great weather for Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs & Chile Fest in Pueblo!

Today’s Forecast:

We may see a little early morning patchy fog, but most of the region will be clear and beautiful today!

Sunshine and warm air kick across southern Colorado today with dry skies through the afternoon.

Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s across the plains with lower 70s in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 48. A few areas of patchy fog early in the morning with sunny and beautiful weather through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 50. Sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 52. Sunny and beautiful with light winds and great temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 39. Sunny and beautiful with mild temperatures and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and beautiful with light winds and great temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and breezy with warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and mild with great daytime temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday looks stunning with really similar temperatures to Friday and plenty of sunshine. A cool front Saturday night will push temperatures back into the 70s Sunday afternoon with more dry skies.

A chance for rain exists on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, but mostly over the mountains and valleys.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.