Perfect weather across Colorado today

Today’s Forecast:

The weather will be simply beautiful today with sunny skies, light winds, and amazing temperatures! We'll stay dry across the forecast area today, so feel free to tackle any backyard projects in the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 72; Low: 46. Sunny, light winds, great temperatures, and dry through the day.

PUEBLO: High: 79; Low: 46. Warm to hot under the sunshine with light winds and dry conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 76; Low: 50. Warm and sunny with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 66; Low: 41. Beautiful weather with light winds and full sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny with light winds, mild temperatures, and dry conditions.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A little hot under the sunshine along and south of Highway 50 today with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and sunny with mild temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny, light winds, and cool in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop on Friday over the mountains and spill out to the plains, but the air looks so dry that most of that rain wouldn't hit the ground. We'll see a chance for strong to maybe severe weather Saturday late in the afternoon and evening from El Paso county east into the plains.

Rain and snow return to the forecast from Sunday through Tuesday morning. We'll see rain during the day for most Sunday and Monday, but Sunday night and Monday night snow will likely drop down to elevations of 7,200 feet which would include northern El Paso and Teller counties!

