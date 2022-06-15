Perfect summer weather today with big heat returning Friday

Today’s Forecast:

The weather today will be some of the best we've seen all month!

We'll see sunny skies across Colorado with little to no wildfire smoke and very nice daytime weather.

Temperatures will heat into the 80s along and east of I-25 with just a few 90s east of Pueblo county. The mountains will be even more comfortable with 70s and 80s through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 57. Sunny and beautiful today with breezy daytime conditions and highs in the mid 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 56. Sunny and a little hot if you're working outside, but still nice and breezy through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. Sunny and beautiful with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 48. Sunny and near perfect for this time of year with comfortable and breezy daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and nice with warm afternoon temperatures and a cooling breeze.

Plains forecast: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Sunny and a little hot through the afternoon with dry and breezy afternoon conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and breezy with nice afternoon conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Beautiful and dry over the mountains with sunny and windy daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Summertime heat builds back into the forecast from Thursday into Friday, with Friday looking like the hottest day of the weekend.

Monsoonal moisture will flood into the Colorado mountains this weekend, but we will see at least some chances for rain locally. Storm chances are generally best over the mountains or any towns directly east into the foothills like Colorado Springs or Trinidad.

