Perfect Summer weather today

Today’s Forecast:

You couldn't ask for a better forecast in mid-August!

We're going to see sunny and dry with temperatures in the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 57. Mostly sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 59. Sunny and a little hot with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 61. Mostly sunny and warm with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Mostly sunny and really nice with dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and warm with dry skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Sunny and breezy with hot afternoon conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and breezy with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy and dry with mild daytime temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monsoon moisture is coming back to the region Friday, with even more rain expected into early next week.

Storm chances will generally be best in the mountains from Friday through the start of next week, but we still have chances along and east of I-25. Saturday will be one of the coolest days of the weekend with overcast skies and highs in the 70s across the plains.

We are going to keep seeing storms through the start of next week, but they will be very spotty in nature and chances will be low for areas east of the interstate.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

