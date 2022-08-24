Perfect late August weather

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a perfect Summer day with highs in the 80s, a few 90s, and lots of sunshine.

Storms will be spotty and mostly west over the Continental Divide in the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Mostly sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 56. Hot and sunny with dry skies and light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. Hot and mostly sunny with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 50. Beautiful weather with dry skies and a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Really nice weather with sunny skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mostly dry in the mountains with spotty storms in the San Luis Valley and La Gartia Mountains this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms will push back into our mountains and foothills Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms won't be severe, and very few will make it east of the foothills into I-25.

Friday, we'll see more widespread thunderstorms along and east of I-25, some of which could be a little stronger with heavy rain and lightning. The state fair opens on Friday in Pueblo, and we may see daytime thunderstorms at the fairgrounds.

Storms retreat to the mountains over the weekend with dry skies along and east of I-25. The weather pattern remains unsettled and muddled next week with rain chances generally best over the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

