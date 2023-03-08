Patchy morning fog with more daytime gloom

Today’s Forecast:

Another gloomy day for southern Colorado thanks to easterly upslope winds.

There's enough moisture in the cold morning air for patchy fog and even a few areas of freezing drizzle. Fog and drizzle would dissipate by the lunch hour, but we'll stay cold and gloomy all afternoon.

Daytime highs will stay below 40 degrees across the plains, but warmer and windier weather is expected up in the mountains. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the 20s across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 36; Low: 23. Overcast and foggy with a chance for spotty freezing drizzle in the morning. The afternoon will stay gloomy and cold.

Pueblo forecast: High: 38; Low: 25. Cloudy and foggy with a chance for freezing drizzle in the morning. We'll stay cold and cloudy in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 39; Low: 28. Overcast and cold with fog in the morning and gloomy conditions through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 22. Partly cloudy, cool, and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Overcast, foggy, and possibly icy if we see freezing drizzle in the morning.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Overcast, cold, and foggy with areas of freezing drizzle through the morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy, warmer, and windier down by Trinidad today with gusts in the 30 mph range. Walsenburg will likely be colder and cloudier with a little fog in the morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy, dry, and chilly with partly cloudy skies across the mountains. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range across the mountains and valleys through the afternoon. Fire danger is high in the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warmer and windy weather is expected through the weekend with highs back in the 60s through Saturday. Fire danger is expected on Thursday and Saturday from strong winds and low humidity.

There will be a chance for a rain/snow mix Saturday night and Sunday night. Snow accumulation looks minor both evenings across the plains.

