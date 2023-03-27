Overcast, cold, and windy with a few daytime flurries

Today’s Forecast:

Monday will be very cold, windy, and overcast with snow showers and flurries through the region.

Overnight, snow showers moved out of the mountains with the bulk of our light accumulation between Denver and Fort Collins. Locally, we saw flurries through the morning but very little accumulation was present on elevated surfaces, and even less on the ground.

We'll see morning snow showers and flurries be replaced with dry skies through the afternoon. The whole day will be cloudy and windy with temperatures nearly 20 degrees colder than average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 12. Overcast, windy, and cold with light snow showers or flurries through the daytime. Clear skies and light winds will allow for very cold overnight temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 12. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy with a chance for flurries. Very cold overnight temperatures are expected with clear skies and light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 41; Low: 18. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy with a chance for flurries. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 27; Low: 5. Overcast, windy, and cold with snow showers and flurries through the daytime. Overnight we'll be very cold with lows in the single digits.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Overcast, windy, and very cold with snow showers and flurries through the daytime. Temperatures will be in the single digits tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with dry daytime conditions. We'll be very cold tonight with lows in the teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with a chance for daytime flurries. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Overcast and cold with snow showers and flurries today. We'll be very cold and dry tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of this week will be much warmer with a lot more wind.

Fire danger will return mid-week, possibly on Wednesday but even more so on Thursday.

Mountain snow is possible on Thursday but we look dry along I-25 and east into the plains.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

