Overcast and cool with scattered thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Summer officially starts today... but it'll probably feel more like a Spring day in early May!

Cloud cover and scattered storms will flow in from the south as monsoon moisture starts flowing into Colorado.

Behind a cold front last night and overcast skies today, we'll stay cooler than normal with daytime highs in the 70s along and east of I-25.

If we do see scattered storms today, they're most likely south and east of Pueblo county. Severe weather is not expected today with any storms.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 52. Overcast and dry with breezy and cool daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 55. Overcast and breezy with cool and dry afternoon weather.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy and breezy with cooler than normal afternoon temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 45. Mostly cloudy and dry with breezy and cool conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Overcast and dry daytime conditions with breezy afternoon weather.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Overcast and breezy with isolated showers and storms along the Colorado/New Mexico and Colorado/Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Overcast with isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially down by Trinidad and then east through Las Animas County.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Isolated storms are possible in the San Juans and La Garitas, but most of the Sangre De Cristos in Colorado look dry today. We'll be cloudy and cool from the San Luis Valley east into the Sangres and up through the Wet Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be slightly warmer but still pretty cloudy across the region. More rain will move into Colorado tomorrow, with the heavier accumulation over the San Luis Valley and the plains south and east of Pueblo County.

Scattered storms will be possible along the I-25 corridor on Thursday, but monsoon moisture becomes more widespread from Friday through Monday. Some of the heavier rain in the region will fall on Saturday!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.