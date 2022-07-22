Oppressive heat the next two days with records likely Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

It's one of those days where we want you to get your outdoor work done really early, or late into the evening to stay away from the heat!

We're going to be extremely hot the next couple of day with highs in the mid to high 90s today and low of 100s across the plains. Tomorrow looks even hotter, especially along the Highway 50 corridor from Pueblo east through Lamar.

We should be pretty dry today, but isolated storms in the mountains could linger into the foothills late today and this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 96; Low: 65. Very hot today but likely just shy of the current heat record of 99 degrees, set back in 1963. We should stay dry across most of the city today with just a chance for spotty storms from the mountains to the foothills in the late afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 103; Low: 66. Really hot today and close to the current heat record of 103 degrees, set back in 2016. We will be dry in Pueblo with lots of sunshine through the afternoon. Please try and limit your time working outside from the late morning through the late afternoon. Take breaks if you can and drink lots of water with electrolytes along with a salty snack.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 70. Very hot today with just a chance for an isolated storm or two over the mountains outside of town. We will stay dry in the city but please make sure and take breaks when you're working outside today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Hot for the mountains with highs in the mid 80s before cloud cover gives us cool relief in the afternoon. We should stay dry today but isolated storms that put down more wind than rain are possible in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry across the Tri-Lakes area with just some gusty wind against the foothills.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Extremely hot and dry across the plains today with full sunshine through most of the day. We'll see widespread high temperatures in the 100s this afternoon, so please try and limit your time working outside through the afternoon. Take breaks if you can and drink lots of water with electrolytes along with a salty snack.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry with a light breezy through the afternoon. We will see some cloud cover provide a little heat relief by the mid-afternoon with a few spotty storms over the Sangre De Cristos. We should stay dry along I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot across the mountains with daytime cloud cover and

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll be on weather alert Saturday for what will be record breaking heat through the mid-afternoon. Scattered storms are expected along the I-25 corridor Saturday afternoon, some of which could be strong with the chance for burn scar flooding at the Spring and Junkins burn scars.

Monsoon moisture floods into the state from Sunday through the majority of next week with a dramatic reduction in high temperatures. We could see strong to severe storms on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo.

Next week will stay cooler than we've experienced with highs in the 80s and 90s and a near daily chance for rain in the afternoon.

