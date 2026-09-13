One More Day of Hot Conditions Before a Cold Front Moves Through and Brings Cooler Temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s. A few lingering showers are possible across the eastern plains and higher terrain. Warm conditions will return Monday afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s. A few more clouds move in during the afternoon. A couple of spotty showers are possible as they make their way across the higher terrain. Most of the day will be dry. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 93;

Pueblo will have overnight lows dip into the lower 60s. Temperatures will still be quite warm with highs getting into the lower 90s. Dry conditions will last throughout the day, but some changes are on the way as a cold front moves in overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 88;

Canon City will dip into the mid-60s tonight. Expect those warm conditions to make a comeback, but this will be short-lived. A cold front will bring some cooler temperatures and rain throughout the week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 76;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid-70s. Showers and storms will pop up around 2/3PM. Winds will be breezy at times between 10-20mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 82;

Monument will have lows tonight in the upper 50s. The day will start off with a few clouds and they will stick around. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s & 70s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will dip into the 60s and 70s tonight. Not expecting much for rain tomorrow afternoon. There will be around a 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs will be on the warmer side in the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64; High: 85/91;

The southern I-25 corridor will have lows in the mid-60s. Temperatures will still be warm with highs getting into the 80s and 90s. There is a small chance for a couple of storms to make their way from the mountains onto I-25.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s & 80s;

The mountains will be quite rainy over the next several days. There will be plenty of moisture in place and a stream of moisture to keep those rain chances throughout the week. Highs will be cooler behind the front with the warmest temperatures on Monday in the 70s and 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This week will be unsettled in the forecast with our first front arriving overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will take a tumble on Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances will last throughout the week, but will start off more isolated. That coverage will pick up around Wednesday and last into the weekend. Another front will arrive over the weekend and looks to keep things active for now.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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