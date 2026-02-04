One more cool day before an upper level ridge brings back the warmth

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers will be present this evening. Not much is expected for snow accumulation. Some areas will see rain and this will be closer to the lower elevations. These showers will pulse up and down, but ultimately clear by the time we reach the morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 48;

Colorado Springs will clear out for Wednesday, but temperatures won't warm too much. Highs will be in the 40s for the afternoon with morning temperatures even colder.

Pueblo forecast: Low:22 ; High: 52;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the lower 20s. The sun will make an appearance as well, and this will help highs to reach the 50s by the afternoon. The warmth doesn't stop there because by the time we make it to Thursday, highs will be in the 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 53;

Canon City will be dry and sunny tomorrow with temperatures in the afternoon reaching the lower 50s. During the morning, temperatures will still be cold getting down to 25 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 39;

Woodland Park will be the coldest of the bunch. In the morning, lows will be in the teens. Even with some sun, it's not enough to overcome the colder air that settled in from this front. Highs will be in the upper 30s during the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 47;

Monument will eventually have snow showers end overnight and morning lows will drop into the lower 20s. Clouds will clear and make way for plenty of sunshine. This will melt anything on roads and sidewalks, but you will still want to take it slow in the morning. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The eastern plains will clear out overnight and this will help to cool temperatures in the morning to the 20s. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 50s again. Conditions will be mostly clear and we will stay dry throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/22; High: 47/49;

The southern I-25 corridor will clear out overnight and the clear conditions will allow for temperatures to get down into the lower 20s. Highs will be on the chilly side tomorrow, only getting into the upper 40s. This is a bit more seasonable though.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s & 50s;

The mountains will have teens enter the forecast overnight. Snow will wrap up and skies will clear. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, warm conditions arrive on Thursday. Southern Colorado will have highs getting into the 60s once again. This is all thanks to another ridge moving through. These warm and dry conditions will last through the weekend. A small disturbance in our upper levels will arrive around Sunday, but it doesn't look to affect the temperatures too much.

