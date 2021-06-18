Not as hot today with thunderstorms in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking pretty hot again today, but temperatures will be around 10 degrees cooler than what we saw the last two days. It'll be windy today from a boundary out of the north, and we're likely going to see storms in and out of the mountains through the afternoon. Storms today will likely not be severe here in Colorado, but strong winds and locally heavy rain will be possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 59. Hot and windy with strong storms likely in the afternoon. We're too warm for a big hail threat, so strong winds and localized heavy rain is our main risk. Any hail today would likely be under severe criteria of 1" (quarter-sized).

PUEBLO: High: 98; Low: 62. Hot and windy today with scattered strong thunderstorms possible at the end of the day. Strong winds are the main storm threats today but we could see some localized heavy rain.

CANON CITY: High: 96; Low: 64. Hot and breezy with a chance for strong thunderstorms in the afternoon that could push out strong winds and maybe a quick heavy rain.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 84; Low: 54. Warm and breezy with more wildfire haze from the west. We'll see showers and storms develop mid-afternoon that could bring strong wind gusts and a few localized heavy rains.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Very warm today and breezy with a chance for a few strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but strong winds are possible in a few storms.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot again today in and east of La Junta out to Lamar and down to Springfield. We'll be windy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening that could put down strong winds and a few localized heavy rain bands.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and windy today with showers and thunderstorms packing strong winds likely late today or early this evening.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and hazy over the mountains with storms developing around 2 to 3 pm and then spreading east into the I-25 corridor. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning and strong winds both are, maybe with some localized heavy rain.

Extended Outlook:

Strong to severe storms are expected again tomorrow but this time, we have a better threat for these storms along I-25 and east into the plains. Strong winds and large hail are the two main storm threats tomorrow, but southeast surface winds could allow for an isolated tornado.

Sunday looks drier with only a few isolated thunderstorms in and around the high country. We'll bring more storms through Monday with a strong cold front that will push highs down into the 70 degree range.

