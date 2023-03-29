Nicest day of the week with highs in the 60s and gusty winds

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday is shaping up to be the best day of the week!

We'll be warmer today and windy, just nowhere near as windy as Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 60 degree range through the plains with 50s in the mountains.

Wind gusts are expected to be in the 20 and 30 mph range today, generally staying gustier in the Pikes Peak Region and most of the plains along or north of Highway 50.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 30. Mostly sunny to partly sunny with warm temperatures and wind gusts in the 20 and low 30 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 26. Warm and sunny with dry skies and wind gusts in the 20 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 35. Mostly sunny to partly sunny with warm temps and wind gusts in the 20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 30. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures and wind gusts in the 20 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny to partly sunny with mild temps and gusty winds in the low 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy and warm with sunny skies and gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny to partly sunny with highs in the 60s and wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and cool over the mountains with cloudy skies in the afternoon and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be an extreme fire danger day with really strong winds and super low humidity. Wind gusts will be in the 50 to 70 mph range through the day, meaning high wind warnings are expected in the afternoon. If a grass fire were to start, it would spread extremely quickly.

Friday will be a little cooler and a little less windy, but the winds will still be quite strong through the daytime. Fire danger will be lower on Friday, but we may still see a few red flag warnings in the afternoon.

The weekend will become warmer and windy with increasing fire danger by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.