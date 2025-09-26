Nice conditions will continue into the end of the work week

Tonight's Forecast:

Calm and dry conditions will linger into tonight. Overnight lows across the area will be in the 40s. Closer to the San Luis Valley there are a couple of places that will have some frost during the early morning hours tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 80;

Colorado Springs has clear and dry conditions overnight and a few more clouds will move in during the morning. Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Conditions will stay calm during the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 87;

For Pueblo, overnight lows will be in the mid-40s. Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound into the upper 80s by the afternoon. No rain is in the forecast, so it will be a great way to kick off the weekend. Conditions will also be calm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 83;

Canon City will have another warm day ahead of them with highs in the lower 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day to help temperatures to warm. Dry conditions are also expected to continue into Friday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 70;

Woodland Park will have some chilly morning lows in the lower 40s. Temperatures will rebound back into the lower 70s by the afternoon. A few more clouds will move into the higher terrain on Friday. No rain is in the forecast on Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 76;

The monument area will have morning lows in the mid-40s. Sunshine will help temperatures to warm into the mid-70s by the afternoon. Winds will stay calm throughout the day on Friday. Dry conditions will also stick around.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

The Plains will be dry going into Friday. Morning lows will be in the 40s across the area and the afternoon highs will be in the 80s. Winds will remain calm throughout the day. It will be a nice kickoff to the weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48; High: 79/84;

The southern I-25 corridor won't be as cold as some other areas in the morning. Lows will dip into the upper 40s. By the afternoon, temperatures will have risen into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions will also stay dry throughout the day on Friday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s & 40s; High: 70s;

The mountains will also stay dry going into Friday. There will be a few more clouds than today. Temperatures will rise into the 70s across the higher terrain. It will be a nice day if you are headed out to look at the color change across the area.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, conditions will stay dry into Saturday. Temperatures will take a small dip on Saturday too, but conditions will still be comfortable. With an increase in moisture, there will also be a slight uptick in shower activity. Showers will be very spotty and some areas are expected to stay dry. Monday has a very weak chance of seeing showers in southern Colorado. Beyond that, conditions continue to clear up with temperatures remaining in the 70s.

