Nearly 40 degrees warmer today with clear skies for Santa tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Merry Christmas Eve and happy continuing Hanukkah!

We're going to scoop out the arctic air of this past week and replace it with downslope mountain warmth!

Highs will warm to the 50s and 40s along the mountains with a few 30s left in the highway 50 corridor of the eastern plains.

Santa will have clear skies and light winds tonight as he flies through Colorado! Make sure you're asleep so he can stop by your house and drop off presents!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 22. Arctic air is getting shoved out of the Pikes Peak Region today thanks to warm air flowing off the mountains! We'll see highs warm to the 40s this afternoon with sunshine melting neighborhood roads and sidewalks. Temperatures will be chilly tonight with lows in the 20s through Christmas morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 12. ARctic air was really stubborn this morning with temperatures starting in the single digits through Pueblo County. Westerly winds will shove the arctic air farther east today, allowing for a warm-up into the 40s this afternoon. We'll see sunshine today with clear skies overnight. Lows will still be pretty cold tonight with temperatures falling back to the teens through Christmas morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 29. Arctic air will get shoved to the east today as the morning turns to afternoon. Highs will climb dramatically today to the 50s with nice westerly breeze. We'll be very mild and dry tonight with clear skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 20. Gorgeous weather awaits Woodland Park today with highs in the 40s and lots of sunshine! We'll be a little breezy today with clear skies and chilly temperatures overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Monument sits well above the arctic air today with high temperatures in the upper 40s! We'll be a little breezy today with dry skies. Overnight, lows will fall to the 20s with light winds and clear skies.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. The arctic air will be really stubborn across the eastern plains with highs likely warming to 30s, but not the 40s we'll see closer to I-25. This will help thaw and melt more roads through the afternoon, especially with daytime sunshine. Overnight, we'll be clear and still very cold with lows falling to the single digits.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy mountain air will warm I-25 from Colorado City through Trinidad into the 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine! We'll stay dry today and tonight with clear skies and lows in the upper teens.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. It'll be a beautiful and dry day up in the mountains with sunny skies, breezy conditions, and pretty comfortable temperatures considering the time of year. Highs will be in the 40s for most mountain towns with busy roads as people head west to ski. We'll be cold tonight with lows back in the 20s and a few teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are looking at an incredible warm-up this coming week with highs in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday.

Snow chances return to the Continental Divide Wednesday and Thursday, but we are likely going to stay dry through most of southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.