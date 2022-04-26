Nearly 20 degrees warmer today with widespread fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Unfortunately, fire danger with Red Flag Warnings are back in the forecast today.

During the afternoon, the winds will gust from 20 to 40 mph and the humidity will drop below 15 percent for areas under a Red Flag Warning. Despite some areas seeing rain and snow, the grasses will dry out really quickly through the daytime.

While fire danger is high today, it'll be nothing like the wind and low humidity from last Friday. That being said, if you see smoke, call it in quickly!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 45. Mostly sunny in the morning with overcast skies through the afternoon and evening. We'll become very dry and windy from the mid to late afternoon with Red Flag criteria in place through 7 pm tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 44. Mostly sunny with increased cloud cover in the afternoon. Red flag criteria will be met from mid-afternoon through the early evening due to wind gusts over 20 mph and low humidity.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 46. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with windy and dry daytime conditions. We won't see red flag criteria met today, but fire danger will still be elevated through the early evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 39. Mostly sunny in the morning with cloudy skies in the afternoon. Fire danger will be low due to the recent snow but it'll still be windy in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with elevated fire concerns in the afternoon. Despite the recent light snow, our grasses should dry out quickly in the afternoon as the winds pick up and the humidity drops.

Plains forecast: High: 70/80s; Low: 40s. Sunny with increased cloud cover in the afternoon and high fire danger through the evening. We're going to see strong winds and really low humidity today, so fire danger will be high from mid-afternoon through the early evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Windy and dry today across the southern I-25 corridor with high fire danger from the afternoon to the early evening. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry across the mountains and valleys with smoke drifting in from active fires in northern New Mexico. We'll see red flag conditions in the valleys with wind gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Unfortunately, we're going to see a lot more fire danger through the end of the week. Temperatures will warm from Wednesday to Thursday but the winds will remain gusty or strong from Wednesday through Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, and while severe weather is not expected, lightning starting a fire is a big concern.

Of the week, Thursday and Friday will likely be the two main fire danger days with hotter and drier air on Thursday but stronger winds Friday.

We'll stay a little cooler over the week with windy to breezy conditions through the afternoon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.