Near-seasonal temperatures today even with mostly cloudy skies

Cloud cover got in the way of the Lunar Eclipse this morning, and we'll keep most of those clouds through the end of the day.

We should have dry skies for anyone wanting to see the thunderbirds this afternoon, and graduation looks warm at the Air Force Academy.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and mid 80s across the plains with gusty southwest winds through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 77; Low: 50. Mostly cloudy and windy through the afternoon with mild conditions out at the Air Force Academy for the graduation.

PUEBLO: High: 84; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy, hot in the afternoon, and windy through the second half of the day.

CANON CITY: High: 81; Low: 49. Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 41. Mostly cloudy and windy with nice daytime temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Cloudy and breezy today with mild temperatures and a small chance for stray or isolated storms running along the Palmer Divide or east of Palmer Lake at the end of the day. Chances we stay dry are much higher than us seeing any rain.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry for most but we could see an isolated storm or two in Bent, Prowers, or Kiowa counties at the end of the day. The best area for storms in the plains is way up north around Sterling.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Windy and warm with mostly cloudy skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy and dry but gusty winds under dry storms are possible in the afternoon, mainly just a lot of virga over the high country. It'll be pretty windy in the afternoon out of the southwest for anyone hitting a hiking trail.

Storms chances over the next two days are much better over the mountains, but one or two could run into the nearby towns in areas like Colorado Springs and Canon City.

Storm chances are much better over the weekend with Sunday and Monday showing the heaviest rain in our long term forecast.

