Near record late Summer heat today and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

It is going to be HOT today with near record heat through the afternoon!

A high pressure ridge will keep things extremely hot for this time of year with upper 80s in Colorado Springs, and mid 90s in Pueblo.

Dry skies are expected today, but it will get cloudy in the mountains and adjacent towns this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 57. Mostly sunny to partly sunny today with dry skies and hot afternoon conditions. The current record is 91 degrees, set back in 2018.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 57. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with very hot and dry afternoon conditions. The current record is 98 degrees, set back in 2018.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 60. Hot and dry today with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 47. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with dry and warm skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions with hot and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and hot today with breezy daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to partly sunny with breezy and hot daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with breezy and dry conditions. Any showers over the mountains would be very sparse.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain is coming back to the mountains and plains this week with the heaviest multi-day accumulation over the mountains. We could see a few storms along the interstate Tuesday evening, but more rain comes later this week.

A strong cold front will blow into the state early Wednesday morning, keeping things cloudy, cool, and wet through the daytime. Thursday, we're going to see another chance for daytime storms and showers in the afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures than Wednesday.

The weekend will be close to normal with temperatures and dry.

