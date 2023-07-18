Near Record Heat on Monday, Heat Advisory and Near Record Heat Again for Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear tonight and warm with lows in the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 102;

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 99;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 56; High: 86;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Another heat advisory for Pueblo south along I-25 through New Mexico for Tuesday. We came close to tying records in Southern Colorado on Monday, we'll come close again on Tuesday. However, more cloud development will hinder the attempt at breaking or even tying the records. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday night, but better chances for rain and thunder develop Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and again on Friday. By the end of the work week, afternoon highs in the Springs will only reach the mid to upper 70s!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.