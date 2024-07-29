Near record-breaking temperatures will return this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear conditions will continue through the evening, and we will be hitting that low close to sunrise. We will be heating back up tomorrow because of a high-pressure system that is currently parked over Colorado. Sunscreen is a must this week.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 95;

Another hot day is expected tomorrow with highs reaching the mid 90s. UV indexes will be reaching higher levels and sunscreen will be needed. It's important to drink plenty of water.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 101;

Pueblo will be in the triple digits tomorrow, and not much cloud cover is expected. You do not want to spend too much time in the direct sun because it will be very intense. UV indexes will be at its highest from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 99;

Canon City doesn't escape the heat tomorrow, and will be pushing triple digits. We will start off cooler, and then eventually warming up into the mid 80s by 10 AM. Sunscreen and water will be a must this week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

Woodland park will be reaching lows in the lower 50s, and eventually warming up into the lower 80s. Sunscreen will still be needed because of the higher elevation even though temperatures are not as warm as surrounding areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 90;

Tri-Lakes will be in the mid 50s around sunrise and then quickly warming up into the lower 90s.

Plains forecast: Low: Low 60s; High: 100s;

The plains will be back in the triple digits, and it looks like there will be a couple days of these temperatures. Lows will cool down into the 60s, but quickly warm up as we go throughout the day. It's important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you plan on spending any time outside.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 94/92;

Lows will dip into the 60s, but by the afternoon we should reach highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a chance of seeing some quick showers roll of the mountains, but nothing too severe. These will just be quick sprinkles.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

The mountains will cool into the 40s this evening, and by the time we get into the afternoon tomorrow, we will be in the 80s. UV indexes will be high in the higher terrain, so it's important to protect your skin and wear sunscreen. It won't take long for you to burn.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high-pressure system will be with us for the first part of the week, which will bring us near record breaking temperatures. There could be some areas that see a greater fire risk because of the heat and drier conditions this week. Once we get to the back half of the week, we should get a little bit of relief with some rain showers.

