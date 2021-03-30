Much colder today with light snow on the Palmer Divide and up to Denver

Today’s Forecast:

Snow overnight actually came down pretty heavy over the mountains from the Evergreen area and downtown Denver saw around 2 to 3 inches! Unfortunately for southern Colorado, the north shift in this storm is going to mean we won't see much snow south of Woodland Park or Monument Hill.

If we do see snow collection this morning it'll be in northern El Paso and Teller counties, but most modeling says accumulation below 8,000 feet would be at or below an inch. We'll stay cold all day with overcast skies and really chilly overnight lows.

COVER YOUR PLANTS! Lows tonight will dip widespread into the teens and lower 20s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 32; Low: 17. Overcast, breezy, and cloudy with light snow to flurries on the north side of town, but little accumulation is expected at this point.

PUEBLO: High: 42; Low: 14. Cloudy and breezy today with dry skies expected and chilly daytime temperatures.

CANON CITY: High: 50; Low: 30. Cloudy and likely dry today even if a few flurries develop over the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 50; Low: 20. Light snow possible in the northern half of the county today with light accumulation if anything. We'll stay dry, cloudy, and cold all day.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Light snow possible in and around Monument, Palmer Lake, and Woodmoor today, but the bulk of our snow will stay north in Douglas and Elbert counties. What snow does fall should come with limited accumulation, but we'll stay cold and cloudy all day.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Cold and windy at times today with mostly dry and cloudy skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy, cloudy, and dry today with chilly daytime temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. There could be light upslope snow in the Wet mountains today, but the bulk of our snow will stay up in the Rampart Range and north to the mountains west of Denver. We'll stay overcast and cold all day.

Extended Outlook:

A drying trend kicks off tomorrow and stays with us through the weekend. We'll be chilly but sunny Wednesday, but warmer weather will return by Friday. The Easter weekend looks dry and sunny as of now with highs in the 70s and 80s!

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter